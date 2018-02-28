Downer awarded A$600m contract at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance mine

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mining contractor Downer EDI has been awarded a three-year, A$600-million contract to provide mining services at the Blackwater coal mine, in central Queensland.

The BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) owns the mine.

Advertisement



The companies have a history of working together and this latest contract extends this relationship.

The scope of work includes overburden removal and haulage, equipment maintenance and drilling services. The contract will consolidate two existing contracts.