http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.60 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 15.24 Change: 0.00
Au 1196.21 $/oz Change: -3.31
Pt 782.50 $/oz Change: -11.58
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Pretoria|Financial|Lifting|Resources|Gwede Mantashe|Operations
|Financial|Lifting|Resources||Operations
johannesburg|pretoria|financial|lifting|resources|gwede-mantashe|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

DMR Limpopo office reopened following two-month closure

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

DMR Limpopo office reopened following two-month closure

6th September 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) confirmed on Thursday that it had reopened its regional office in Limpopo, following a two-month shutdown.

The Limpopo regional office was closed on June 25 as an “urgent intervention” after staff were allegedly threatened and a bullet was alegedly sent to the regional manager inside an envelope.

Advertisement

During the closure, all administrative operations at the Limpopo office were suspended.

Earlier this week, the DMR also closed its Mpumalanga regional office, following allegations of corruption and complaints relating to backlogs in the issuing of licences.

Advertisement

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, who has identified the regional offices in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West as priority focus areas, has previously said that a complaint was lodged about an official in the Mpumalanga office who allegedly filed Section 54 notices and demanded financial compensation in return for their lifting.

The official in question has been suspended, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The closure of the Mpumalanga office will allow the investigation team, set up by the Minister in July, an opportunity to complete its work in the region and to provide feedback to the Minister in due course.

In the meantime, all administrative processes related to the Mpumalanga office are being handled from the DMR’s head office, in Pretoria.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.294 0.949s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close