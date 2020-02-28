https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.22 Change: -0.19
R/$ = 15.63 Change: -0.15
Au 1635.87 $/oz Change: -9.45
Pt 889.74 $/oz Change: -30.62
 
Home / Sector News / Rare-Earth Minerals← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Difficult first half for Lynas

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Difficult first half for Lynas

28th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Rare earths miner Lynas on Friday reported a 79.6% fall in net profits for the first half of 2020, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 13%.

Net profit after tax for the six month ending December reached A$3.8-million, compared with the A$19-million in the previous corresponding period, while Ebitda decreasing from A$50.7-million to A$44.2-million.

Advertisement

“This is a solid result given the difficult regulatory and market conditions we faced during the period,” said Lynas CEO and MD Amanda Lacaze.

“Improved portfolio pricing and reduced costs helped to compensate for the weak market pricing. Despite this, the team continued to meet the strong demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) from key customers, particularly in Japan.”

Advertisement

Total rare earth oxide sales volumes for the first half of 2020 declined to 7 693 t, from the 9 418 t sold in the previous corresponding period, while NdPr volumes declined slightly from 2 893 t to 2 710 t.

Sales revenue for the period was up slightly from A$179.8-million to A$180.1-million, as the average selling price increased from A$19.10/kg to A$23.40/kg. While the NdPr market price decreased over the half-year, it was offset by higher prices for mixed heavy rare earth products and for lanthanum and cerium products.

Lacaze on Friday said that a number of initiatives were implemented during the half-year to improve efficiencies across Lynas’ operations, including the management of ore from Mining Campaign 3, new circuit and treatment controls at the Mt Weld operation, and improvements to cracking and leaching in Kuantan.

In addition, the company’s NEXT initiatives also contributed to improved recovery, particularly towards the end of the period, and it was expected that these improvements would be sustained.

“At the same time, we made significant progress on the Lynas 2025 plan which will see the diversification of our industrial footprint. In December we announced that Lynas has signed an option on a site in Kalgoorlie for the new Western Australian processing plant.

“The project was subsequently awarded Lead Agency status by the government of Western Australia and Major Project status by the Australian government, both of which recognize its strategic significance to the Australian and Western Australian economies.

“During the period we also submitted a compliant tender to the US Department of Defence for a heavy rare earths separation plant in the US.”

Subsequent to the end of the period, Lynas has also been awarded a three-year renewal for its operating licence in Malaysia, allowing the company to operate its Lynas Advanced Materials Plant project until March 2023.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.282 0.959s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close