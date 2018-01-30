http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.86 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 12.04 Change: -0.06
Au 1335.87 $/oz Change: -10.53
Pt 992.50 $/oz Change: -14.95
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Finance|Flow|Mining|Nuclear|Power|PROJECT|Resources|Vimy Resources|Australia|Flow|Important Supplier|Metal Output|Openpit Mining Operation|Revised Mining Plan|Secure Project Finance|Mike Young|Operations|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Finance|Flow|Mining|Nuclear|Power|PROJECT|Resources|||Flow|||Operations||
johannesburg|finance|flow-company|mining|nuclear|power|project|resources|vimy-resources|australia-country|flow-industry-term|important-supplier|metal-output|openpit-mining-operation|revised-mining-plan|secure-project-finance|mike-young|operations|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

DFS demonstrates 'robustness' of WA uranium project - Vimy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

DFS demonstrates 'robustness' of WA uranium project - Vimy

30th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - A definitive feasibility study (DFS) at ASX-listed Vimy Resources' Mulga Rock project (MRP), in Western Australia, has confirmed robust financials and a simple, low-cost mining process.

"The DFS reinforces the status of the MRP as Australia's largest and most advanced uranium project based on a low risk, openpit mining operation that will underpin production of 3.5-million pounds of uranium oxide (U3O8) a year for 15 years," the company noted in a statement.

Advertisement

The results further confirmed the project's competitive cash operating costs, which for the initial five years of operations - the all-important pay-back period - were estimated at $25.11/lb U3O8.

Over life-of-mine (LoM), the cash operating costs were forecast to be $27.95/lb with a pre-tax net present value at a robust A$530-million, generating free cash flow of A$134-million a year after royalties.

Advertisement

These metrics assume a uranium contract price of $60/lb U3O8 at the time of first production, which is targeted for 2021. The assumed uranium price is significantly higher than the current spot price of about $20/lb.

Vimy stated that the DFS results, which significantly improved upon the Mulga Rock prefeasibility study (PFS) released in November 2015, along with increasingly favourable market conditions, laid the foundation for the company to become Australia' s next supplier of U3O8 and operator of Western Australia's first uranium mine.

"The DFS is the result of two years of incredibly diligent work by the Vimy team and demonstrates the robustness of the Mulga Rock project and its potential to become a strategically important supplier of uranium for nuclear power stations all over the world," said CEO Mike Young.

"The report's release comes at a pivotal time for Vimy as we accelerate negotiations with future offtake partners and aim to secure project finance ahead of a final investment decision in the second half of 2018," he added.

The DFS included a substantial increase in ore reserves at the Mulga Rock project, with around 85% of the contained uranium inventory within the optimised pit designs for the Ambassador, Princess and Shogun deposits classified as ore reserves.

More importantly, more than 90% of the first ten years of production was supported by ore reserves. The DFS also included a revised mining plan to increase metal output during the initial phase of production, and new supply side assumptions following recent decisions by the world's largest uranium producers to cut production.

Vimy completed the DFS with a number of important elements of the project already achieved. These included securing all Ministerial approvals required for the mine. The state government granted final Ministerial approval in December 2016, which was followed by Federal approval in March 2017.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.464 1.2s - 613pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close