Denison CEO joins Canada Nuclear Association board

26th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

The president and CEO of uranium miner Denison Mines has been appointed to the board of the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA).

David Cates was appointed at the CNA’s annual general meeting in Saskatoon earlier in June, Denison reported on Monday.

Serving as a ‘member-at-large’ on the executive committee, Cates will join CNA leadership representatives from firms such as Ontario Power Generation, Cameco, Bruce Power, SNC-Lavalin, and Hatch.

In addition, Cates will serve on the board of directors as a representative of the CNA's ‘Class 4’ group of companies, which includes firms involved in manufacturing and uranium exploration activities.

“The CNA plays a vital role in representing and promoting the nuclear energy industry in Canada.  Denison believes in the importance of nuclear energy as a source of emission free, low-cost, reliable base-load energy, and that Canada's nuclear energy industry is uniquely bolstered by the fact that the Athabasca Basin region, in northern Saskatchewan, is the most attractive jurisdiction for uranium mining investment globally," Cates said, commenting on his appointment.  

The CNA was established in 1960 to represent the nuclear industry in Canada and promote the development and growth of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes. 

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

