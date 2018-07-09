http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.74 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 13.41 Change: 0.06
Au 1258.70 $/oz Change: 2.79
Pt 848.50 $/oz Change: 8.09
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Perth|SYDNEY|Africa|Auctus Minerals|Coal|Copper|Denham Capital|Denham Mining Fund|Efficiency|Energy|Exploration|Industrial|Mining|Mining Ventures|Mining Ventures Brazil|Pangea Limited|Pembroke Resources|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Africa|South America|Australia|Brazil|Canada|Chile|Peru|Base Metals Assets|Energy|Heavy Rare Earths Project|Metallurgical Coal Projects|Mining|Africa|South America|Bert Koth|Carl Tricoli|Asia-Pacific
|Africa|Coal|Copper|Efficiency|Energy|Exploration|Industrial|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Africa||||||
johannesburg|perth|sydney|africa-company|auctus-minerals|coal|copper|denham-capital|denham-mining-fund|efficiency|energy|exploration|industrial|mining|mining-ventures|mining-ventures-brazil|pangea-limited|pembroke-resources|project|projects|resources|africa|south-america|australia-country|brazil|canada|chile|peru|base-metals-assets|energy-industry-term|heavy-rare-earths-project|metallurgical-coal-projects|mining-industry-term|africa-music-album|south-america-music-album|bert-koth|carl-tricoli|asiapacific
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Denham Capital closes Mining Fund at $558m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Denham Capital closes Mining Fund at $558m

9th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Resource- and energy-focused global private equity firm Denham Capital has closed its first standalone mining fund, the Denham Mining Fund, at $558-million to expand its portfolio in Australia, Canada, South America and Africa.

“The close of our first mining fund marks a significant and strategic milestone for Denham Capital. We are pleased that our limited partners share our belief that there is a robust pipeline of opportunities across the global mining sector and that they chose to work with us,” commented Denham Capital managing partner and co-founder Carl Tricoli on Monday.

Advertisement

The Denham Mining Fund will continue its strategy of partnering with management teams with proven records to acquire companies and assets in the metals and minerals sectors that are close to or already in production.

The fund targets investments in base metals, metallurgical coal and industrial and specialty minerals.

Advertisement

The targeted investment countries represent attractive markets where the company sees jurisdictions that allow for the opportunity to secure projects that meet investment criteria.

“We seek to partner with local management teams who understand capital efficiency and can demonstrate [an] edge in accessing opportunity and execution through their superior technical experience and regional knowledge,” said Denham Mining Fund MD and partner Bert Koth.

The closing of the fund brings the amount of invested and committed capital under Denham’s management to about $9.8-billion.

The firm’s current mining portfolio includes Pembroke Resources, a Sydney-based company pursuing and developing metallurgical coal projects in the Asia-Pacific region; Auctus Minerals, a Perth-based company developing base metals assets throughout Australia; Mining Ventures Brazil, a company currently developing a heavy rare earths project in Brazil; Pangea Limited, a Johannesburg-based African mining platform targeting and developing projects in several African countries;  Santiago Metals, a Chilean mining venture developing copper mines in Chile; and Stellar Mining, a mining and exploration company in Peru.

Denham raised the mining fund capital through third-party commitments from institutional investors globally, representing leading foundations, endowments, public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.332 1.103s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close