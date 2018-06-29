Demonstrations and road blockages in response to last month’s change of government in Armenia have impacted on the construction of the Amulsar gold project, TSX-listed Lydian International confirmed on Thursday.

The company said that the protests, which mainly targeted the mining sector, had restricted access to Amulsar for a total of 14 days in the past five weeks.

Lydian did not indicate if the demonstrations will impact on the expected starting date of the 225 000 oz/y mine. The company is working towards entering production at Amulsar in the fourth quarter, ramping up to full output in 2019.

The government has made a public appeal, instructing protestors to discontinue road blockages, recognising that they are intended to discredit the government and not directed at the company.

The Canadian firm said that it was in ongoing communication with the government and acknowledged the government’s commitment to the mining industry, as well as its promotion of foreign investment in Armenia.