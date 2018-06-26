Deloitte expands mining industry service offering

Global professional services firm Deloitte is expanding its suite of technical and strategic solutions to the mining industry, with the launch of Deloitte Technical Mining Advisory (DTMA).

This added capability is focused on techno-strategic advisory services to the global mining industry.

“Mining companies can now look to Deloitte for a full array of value-creating consulting and assurance solutions, in addition to the traditional technical services previously offered by Venmyn Deloitte,” the company stated.

Adding to its deep sector expertise in mineral asset valuations, techno-economic reporting and corporate finance advisory, DTMA also focuses on technical solutions that drive value creation for clients.

The technical advisory solutions incorporate mining strategy, capital projects and technical elements of Deloitte’s successful operational excellence solutions.

“Aligning to its position within a global audit and financial advisory firm, Deloitte also offers risk and assurance solutions, such as mineral resource audits and metal accounting,” said Deloitte.

DTMA MD Chris de Vries commented that the launch of DTMA is the culmination of the full integration of the Venmyn Deloitte business. “Our vision has always been to offer Deloitte clients a full spectrum of mining consulting solutions.

“Clients are increasingly looking for technical advisers that can go beyond their deep technical skill set and offer strategic insight. The addition of a technical advisory capability puts us on the path to becoming the global leader in techno-economic review, and a techno-strategic adviser in the mining sector,” added DTMA global markets director Neil McKenna.

De Vries believes there is a critical role for DTMA to play – with tier-one replacement projects few and far between, the global mining industry has to ensure it gets the most out of existing mines.

“We see a need for a full orebody-to-product view of operations to find optimal operational strategies that maximise value. This can not be provided by single-discipline experts but requires a multidisciplinary team with the clear goal of delivering value,” said De Vries.