http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.78 Change: 0.11
R/$ = 13.52 Change: 0.06
Au 1260.43 $/oz Change: -6.90
Pt 869.00 $/oz Change: -4.86
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Deloitte expands mining industry service offering

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Deloitte expands mining industry service offering

26th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Global professional services firm Deloitte is expanding its suite of technical and strategic solutions to the mining industry, with the launch of Deloitte Technical Mining Advisory (DTMA).

This added capability is focused on techno-strategic advisory services to the global mining industry.

Advertisement

“Mining companies can now look to Deloitte for a full array of value-creating consulting and assurance solutions, in addition to the traditional technical services previously offered by Venmyn Deloitte,” the company stated.

Adding to its deep sector expertise in mineral asset valuations, techno-economic reporting and corporate finance advisory, DTMA also focuses on technical solutions that drive value creation for clients.

Advertisement

The technical advisory solutions incorporate mining strategy, capital projects and technical elements of Deloitte’s successful operational excellence solutions.

“Aligning to its position within a global audit and financial advisory firm, Deloitte also offers risk and assurance solutions, such as mineral resource audits and metal accounting,” said Deloitte.

DTMA MD Chris de Vries commented that the launch of DTMA is the culmination of the full integration of the Venmyn Deloitte business. “Our vision has always been to offer Deloitte clients a full spectrum of mining consulting solutions.

“Clients are increasingly looking for technical advisers that can go beyond their deep technical skill set and offer strategic insight. The addition of a technical advisory capability puts us on the path to becoming the global leader in techno-economic review, and a techno-strategic adviser in the mining sector,” added DTMA global markets director Neil McKenna.

De Vries believes there is a critical role for DTMA to play – with tier-one replacement projects few and far between, the global mining industry has to ensure it gets the most out of existing mines.

“We see a need for a full orebody-to-product view of operations to find optimal operational strategies that maximise value. This can not be provided by single-discipline experts but requires a multidisciplinary team with the clear goal of delivering value,” said De Vries.  

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.347 0.893s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close