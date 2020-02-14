https://www.miningweekly.com
Copper|Gold|Mining|Pumps|Resources|Road|Safety|Surface|Underground|Water|Equipment|Mine Water|Operations
DeGrussa back at work after cyclone

14th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper/gold miner Sandfire Resources on Friday confirmed that underground mining at its DeGrussa operation, in Western Australia, was temporarily suspended earlier this week after rainwater ingress at the mine.

The company told shareholders that rainwater associated with Tropical Cyclone Damien had overtopped a section of a containment bund above the crown pillar stope, entering the Evans decline.

The immediately impacted area was isolated and damage was limited to the erosion of a section of the decline road surface, a light vehicle and one piece of underground mining equipment.

Sandfire noted that mine water remains at the base of the decline, and is being managed with existing ancillary pumps. 

Mining operations at the underground mine resumed on Thursday, following an inspection by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, with Sandfire telling shareholders that the production guidance for the full year would be unaffected by the temporary suspension of operations.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

