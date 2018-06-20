Deflector production set to rise

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Doray Minerals is expecting record gold production from its Deflector mine, in Western Australia, during the 2019 financial year.

The ASX-listed company on Wednesday told shareholders that Doray was expected to deliver between 80 000 oz and 85 000 oz during the 2019 financial year, which is a 30% increase on the 2018 production figures.

The miner noted that the forecast production was materially higher than contemplated in the current life-of-mine plan, and did not contain any potential additional production that could be sourced from the Da Vinci discovery, which is currently under evaluation.

MD Leigh Junk said that Deflector has been up-scaled in quality by recent high-grade discoveries within the mine footprint, complemented by a simplified mine plan that allowed simultaneous access to the increased ounces per vertical metre.

“Deflector is a high-quality operation delivering impressive results. I give credit to the operations’ team who have not only discovered substantial additional high-grade ore during the 2018 financial year, but also incorporated it into the mining and processing plans for the coming year,” Junk said.

“This production forecast combined with the additional exploration investment leaves us well positioned to achieve our goal for Deflector of sustainable annual production of 100 000 oz of gold with a mine life greater than five years,” he added.