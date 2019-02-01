De Wit resigns as Tsodilo president, COO

Dr Michiel de Wit will be stepping down as TSX-V-listed Tsodilo Resources president and COO.
Dr Alistair Jeffcoate has been appointed as his successor.
De Wit will also step down from the company’s board, but will remain “closely associated with the company” as a technical adviser.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here