De Beers, UN Women complete first round of trainer development workshop

De Beers Group and the United Nations Entity for Women for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), in partnership with Blouberg and Musina municipalities, on Friday completed the trainer development workshops aimed at equipping trainers to deliver capacity-building programmes to support women micro-entrepreneurs in Limpopo.

A total of 17 local trainers have been provided with the appropriate skills to deliver training to the women entrepreneurs that will participate in the programme, which expects to reach around 500 women entrepreneurs over a three-year period to help them build and sustain successful businesses in areas ranging from retail, catering, agriculture, spaza shops and manufacturing.

The trainer development workshops were designed to equip the trainers to better understand the specific challenges faced by women micro-entrepreneurs, as well as to build access to peer support networks and ensure the trainers can support the programme participants on an ongoing basis.

The training model for the capacity-building programme is focused on providing participants with knowledge and skills in the areas of marketing, record keeping, stock management, costing and business planning.

The ultimate objective is to enhance understanding of business concepts, including accessing markets, increasing market share, generating income, creating jobs and supporting effective decision-making, communication and negotiation skills.

The completion of the trainer development workshops coincided with a launch event for the programme in South Africa, held at Meropa Casino in Polokwane, Limpopo on November 9.

In attendance were representatives from De Beers Consolidated Mines, UN Women, the mayors of Musina and Blouberg municipalities, implementation partner Hand in Hand Southern Africa, trainers, and the first group of 58 women entrepreneurs to receive training.

ANNIVERSARY MILESTONES

In September, De Beers Group celebrated the first anniversary of its three-year global partnership with UN Women, which includes a $3-million investment to advance women and girls in De Beers Group’s diamond producing countries.

A three-year capacity-building programme will improve the livelihoods of more than 1 200 women micro-entrepreneurs in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

In Canada, De Beers Group is providing scholarships and support to women and girls who want to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

As a UN Women HeForShe Thematic Champion, De Beers Group has also committed to achieving parity in the appointment of women and men into senior leadership roles in its own organisation, as well as ensuring the company’s brands are a positive force for gender equality through all its marketing campaigns.

Over the past 12 months, De Beers Group doubled its appointment rate of women in senior positions, with 51% of new senior hires being women.

A set of new inclusive marketing guidelines has also been developed, and successful campaigns have been run.