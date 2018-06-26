De Beers sells $575m of rough diamonds in latest sales cycle

De Beers sold $575-million worth of rough diamonds in the fifth sales cycle of this year.

This is higher than the $554-million worth of rough diamonds sold in the fourth sales cycle of this year, as well as the $541-million worth of rough diamonds sold in the fifth sales cycle of last year.

Advertisement



“Sentiment in the diamond industry’s midstream is positive following the JCK Las Vegas trade show at the start of the month and we continued to see good demand for our rough diamonds across the product range,” De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said on Tuesday.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here