De Beers lifts diamond sales amid stable demand

Diamond miner De Beers sold $575-million of diamonds in its third sales cycle of this year.
This was higher than the $496-million of sales recorded in the second sales cycle of this year, as well as the $524-million of sales recorded in the third sales cycle of 2018.
“As we move into the second quarter of the year, we saw a continuation of stable demand for our rough diamonds,” De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver commented on Tuesday.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
