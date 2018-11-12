http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 14.37 Change: 0.10
Au 1204.40 $/oz Change: -2.48
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: -6.02
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

De Beers is said to make big cuts in low-end diamond prices

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

De Beers is said to make big cuts in low-end diamond prices

12th November 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – De Beers made steep cuts in the prices of low-quality stones at its sale this week, according to people familiar with the situation.

The world’s biggest producer reduced prices as much as 10% for low-quality stones, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the sales are private. It’s the latest sign that the bottom end of the market is in turmoil.

Advertisement

De Beers sells rough diamonds to trade buyers who cut, polish and manufacture them into the polished stones sold in jewelry stores. While there is some correlation between rough and polished prices, lower prices at a De Beers sale is unlikely to make a difference at the consumer level.

Even so, US retail jeweler shares moved on the news. Tiffany & Co. declined as much as 3.6% and Signet Jewelers shares fell as much as 6.1%.

Advertisement

The business of low-end diamonds, which tend to be small and flawed, is struggling because of too much supply. Major cutting centers, such as Surat in India, have been squeezed by lower profit margins and the depreciation of the rupee.

There’s also concern that De Beers’s launch of man-made gems will add competition, especially at the bottom end of the market. But there’s no indication this has hurt demand so far.

De Beers is famous for its tight control over the diamond market. It sells gems at 10 sales a year in Botswana to a select group of customers. The buyers are expected to specify the number and type of diamonds they want, and then carry out the purchases at a price set by De Beers.

Usually buyers are required to take any gems offered for sale, but there are signs that’s starting to loosen. In September, the company took the rare step of allowing its customers to refuse to buy some lower-quality stones.

Under that deal, buyers, known in the industry as sightholders, still had to purchase their quota of gems before the end of the year. The price cut this week makes it easier for them to buy their allocation.

While De Beers routinely changes prices at its sales, it has historically favored restricting supply as a tool to manage the market. Since it never publicizes pricing, it’s impossible to know when it last dropped prices so much. The last major reductions were in early 2016 amid a credit crunch across the industry and waning demand in China. However, those price cuts were in single percentage figures.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.345 0.981s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close