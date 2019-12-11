De Beers’ Forevermark launches in Belgium

Diamond miner De Beers has launched its Forevermark jewellery brand in Belgium, through a partnership with jeweller Gautam Diamonds.

Forevermark jewellery is now available in Gautam stores in the historic Grand Place/Grote Markt and Galerie de la Reine/Koninginnegalerij, as well as in three Antwerp Diamonds by Gautam stores in Brussels Airport.

The launch brings the total number of countries where Forevermark is available to 34, and further extends the brand’s presence in Europe, following the announcement last year of new retail partnerships in Germany, France and Italy.

“We look forward to working with Gautam in their historic locations in the heart Brussels and at the airport.

“Bringing the Forevermark story and brand promise of diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced to new countries in Europe has been a great success in recent years and we look forward to a bright future in Belgium,” says Forevermark CEO Nancy Liu.