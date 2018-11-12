http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.23 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 14.43 Change: -0.06
Au 1202.67 $/oz Change: -18.16
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: -15.34
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Dubai|Africa|Anhui-Congo Mining Investment Company|Business|DDE|Diamonds|Environment|Mining|Stargems Group|Africa|Angola|Democratic Republic Of Congo|South Africa|Almas Tower|DDE’s Headquarters|Ahmed Bin Sulayem|Dubai
|Africa|Business|Diamonds|Environment|Mining||Africa|Angola|Democratic Republic Of Congo||||
dubai|africa-company|anhui-congo-mining-investment-company|business|dde|diamonds|environment|mining|stargems-group|africa|angola|democratic-republic-of-congo|south-africa|almas-tower|ddes-headquarters|ahmed-bin-sulayem|dubai-province-or-state
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

DDE and Stargems host six rough diamond tenders, over 2-million carats sold

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

DDE and Stargems host six rough diamond tenders, over 2-million carats sold

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

DMCC executive chairperson and DDE chairperson Ahmed Bin Sulayem

12th November 2018

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and Stargems Group have completed six rough diamond tenders of Anhui-Congo Mining Investment Company goods, with over two-million carats sold.

The tenders were held at the Almas Tower with around 200 diamond companies in attendance and were facilitated by the DDE in a secure, transparent and regulated environment.

Advertisement

DDE parent company, the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC), earlier this year, signed a strategic partnership with Stargems, which specialises in the sourcing and supply of fine diamonds, to host a series of rough diamond tenders.

The agreement enables members, miners and suppliers from around the world to trade and distribute rough diamonds at Stargems events hosted at DDE’s headquarters in Almas Tower.

Advertisement

The six tenders offered clients the opportunity to bid for rough diamonds from Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.

More than two-million carats were sold at the tenders, which met price and volume expectations and reflect the constant demand for rough diamonds and the positive sentiment across the industry.

In the first nine months of 2018, the DDE recorded a notable increase in rough diamond tenders and total sales of just under $200-million, a 75% increase compared with 2017.

“A combination of Dubai’s unique geographic position between producing and consuming markets and DDE as a leading diamond trading hub in the centre of the region has helped Stargems secure strong volume and sales for their diamonds.

“Our partnership with Stargems is part of our ongoing efforts to present real and tangible opportunities for members of the diamond industry and bridges the gap between the diamond producing nations and the manufacturers. These are essential in helping traders conduct their business safely, efficiently and confidently,” commented DMCC executive chairperson and DDE chairperson Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.389 1.173s - 571pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close