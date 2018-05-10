http://www.miningweekly.com
Davyhurst pours record gold

Davyhurst pours record gold

10th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior miner Eastern Goldfields has reported a record weekly gold pour at its Davyhurst gold project, in Western Australia, as gold production continues to ramp up.

The ASX-listed miner noted that in the first nine days of this month, the mill crushed 23 000 t and milled 19 780 t at a grade of 1.89 g/t gold. The gold sold has achieved an average price of A$1 744/oz, generating revenues of A$1.48-million a week.

“These results demonstrate continued progress, reliability and stability for the operation. 2018 is continuing to be a transformational year for Eastern Goldfields as we focus on generating significant cash flow and value for our shareholders,” said Eastern Goldfields executive chairperson Michael Fotios.

Davyhurst poured its first gold in July of last year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

