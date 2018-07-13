David Price steps down from Lionsgold board

London-listed gold exploration, production and retail firm Lionsgold has appointed a new interim chairperson, following the resignation of David Price as nonexecutive chairperson with immediate effect to focus on his CEO role at Aim-listed Rockfire Resources.

Corporate lawyer Michael Corcoran, 37, has been appointed nonexecutive director and interim chairperson.

Corcoran has been lead adviser on over 20 initial public offers and reverse takeovers and has advised on secondary fundraisings of more than £500-million in aggregate.

“Michael is a highly experienced and commercially-minded corporate lawyer with extensive experience working with and advising quoted public companies operating in the financial technology and natural resources sectors and we are very pleased he has joined the company at board level,” CEO Cameron Parry said.

Parry also thanked Price for his input since joining the Lionsgold board as chairperson in 2017.