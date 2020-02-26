https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.56 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 15.23 Change: -0.02
Au 1644.69 $/oz Change: -7.25
Pt 926.70 $/oz Change: -42.18
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Davenport hopeful after Nohra-Elende study

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Davenport hopeful after Nohra-Elende study

26th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – A preliminary technical and economic study of the Nohra-Elende potash project, in Germany, has a potential mine life of some 34 years.

ASX-listed Davenport Resources on Wednesday said that the study estimated an annual production of 575 000 t of muriate of potash, 640 000 t of kieserite monohydrate, and 1.2-million tonnes a year of industrial grade sodium chloride.

Advertisement

“While the economic outcomes of this study cannot be announced as the resource is inferred, we are delighted with yet another positive technical and economic study from our portfolio of mining licenses,” said Davenport MD Chris Gilchrist.

“This study confirms the quality of Davenport’s assets in the heart of Germany and demonstrates the development of a new potash mine in the region is technically achievable and economically viable.”

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.227 1.018s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close