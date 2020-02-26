Davenport hopeful after Nohra-Elende study

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – A preliminary technical and economic study of the Nohra-Elende potash project, in Germany, has a potential mine life of some 34 years.

ASX-listed Davenport Resources on Wednesday said that the study estimated an annual production of 575 000 t of muriate of potash, 640 000 t of kieserite monohydrate, and 1.2-million tonnes a year of industrial grade sodium chloride.

Advertisement



“While the economic outcomes of this study cannot be announced as the resource is inferred, we are delighted with yet another positive technical and economic study from our portfolio of mining licenses,” said Davenport MD Chris Gilchrist.

“This study confirms the quality of Davenport’s assets in the heart of Germany and demonstrates the development of a new potash mine in the region is technically achievable and economically viable.”