Dateline expands holdings in Colorado

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Metals explorer Dateline Resources has agreed to acquire the Raymond and Carter gold mines, in Colorado, adding about 1 300 acres of freehold land to its holdings.

The company will purchase the freehold properties for $2-million in cash, with settlement expected within the next three months.

Advertisement



“As exploration and project development work continues across our Gold Links mine and the ongoing commissioning of our Lucky Strike mill progresses, we have been actively securing surrounding properties to add scale and opportunity to our growing portfolio in this district of Colorado,” said Dateline CEO Stephen Baghdadi.

He noted that the acquisition of the Raymond and Carter mines was a reflection of Dateline’s confidence in this highly prospective district, adding that the company was confident that modern exploration activities would add considerable value to its asset base.

Advertisement



“We have identified over 3 km of potential strike across the combined acreage from the Sacrament to the Carter and there are potentially multiple high-value targets that we plan to test as part of our ongoing and active exploration and development programme on this exciting goldfield.”