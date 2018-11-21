Aim- and TSX-V-listed gold miner Galantas Gold will hear on Friday whether the third-party appeal against planning consent for its Omagh gold mine, in Northern Ireland, has been successful.

The Court of Appeal has set November 23 as the date to deliver judgment on the appeal against the Judicial Review decision that upheld the Department for Environment Northern Ireland (now Department for Infrastructure) grant of planning consent for an underground mine on the former openpit gold-mine site.

Advertisement



The Omagh gold mine has started limited production of gold concentrate from feed produced in development of the underground Kearney vein.

Galantas earlier this week announced a private placement of common shares to raise between £3.2-million and £4-million, or C$5.1-million and C$6.8-million. This should complete the equity element of funding required to achieve its 30 000 oz/y gold concentrate target.