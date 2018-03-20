http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.80 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 11.99 Change: 0.03
Au 1316.01 $/oz Change: 7.23
Pt 952.00 $/oz Change: 10.00
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Gold|Perth|Mining|System|The Mill|Underground|Darlot Gold Mine|Darlot Mill|Darlot Mine|Mining|Underground Mining|Operations|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Mining|System|Underground|||Operations||
gold|perth|mining|system|the-mill-company|underground|darlot-gold-mine|darlot-mill|darlot-mine|mining-industry-term|underground-mining|operations|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Darlot restarts production - Red 5

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Darlot restarts production - Red 5

20th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Red 5 has restarted production at the Darlot gold mine, at a reduced production rate.

The company earlier this month reported operational issues at the Darlot mill, in Western Australia, warning shareholders that production for the March quarter would be lower than expected.

Advertisement

The ASX-listed miner said on Tuesday that a temporary material transfer system was now being used, which allows crushed material to bypass the Mill-1, and be fed directly into Mill-2, while the issues with Mill-1 are rectified.

The temporary bypass circuit is operating well, Red 5 told shareholders, adding that gold recoveries remained in line with expectations.

Advertisement

Full processing operations were expected to resume by the end of this week.

Red 5 has meanwhile said that underground mining at the Darlot mine was continuing to perform in line with expectations, with a total run-of-mine stockpile of 4 000 t at a grade of 3.8 g/t gold, including 6 000 t stockpiled at the satellite King of the Hills operation, where underground development and mining was proceeding on schedule.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.48 1.231s - 623pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close