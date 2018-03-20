Darlot restarts production - Red 5

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Red 5 has restarted production at the Darlot gold mine, at a reduced production rate.

The company earlier this month reported operational issues at the Darlot mill, in Western Australia, warning shareholders that production for the March quarter would be lower than expected.

The ASX-listed miner said on Tuesday that a temporary material transfer system was now being used, which allows crushed material to bypass the Mill-1, and be fed directly into Mill-2, while the issues with Mill-1 are rectified.

The temporary bypass circuit is operating well, Red 5 told shareholders, adding that gold recoveries remained in line with expectations.

Full processing operations were expected to resume by the end of this week.

Red 5 has meanwhile said that underground mining at the Darlot mine was continuing to perform in line with expectations, with a total run-of-mine stockpile of 4 000 t at a grade of 3.8 g/t gold, including 6 000 t stockpiled at the satellite King of the Hills operation, where underground development and mining was proceeding on schedule.