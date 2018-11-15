Danakali welcomes UN lifting of sanctions against Eritrea

A decision by the United Nations (UN) to lift an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze against Eritrea should have a positive impact on foreign investment and enhance international trade opportunities, leading to improved economic outcomes for the people of Eritrea, potash mining company Danakali chairperson Seamus Cornelius commented on Thursday.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday agreed to lift the sanctions it imposed against Eritrea in 2009, after a rapprochement with Ethiopia.

Danakali operates the Colluli potash project in Eritrea.

“I offer my congratulations to the Eritrean people on this achievement and for their exceptional resilience and determination over many years,” said Cornelius.