https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.81 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 14.22 Change: 0.09
Au 1477.78 $/oz Change: 0.68
Pt 934.01 $/oz Change: 3.78
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Danakali selects preferred mining contractor for Colluli

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Danakali selects preferred mining contractor for Colluli

19th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX- and LSE-listed Danakali has selected Earth Moving Worldwide as its preferred contractor for the Colluli sulphate of potash project mining services scope.

The mining services scope covers the pre-production period (development) plus the first five years of production. The scope includes the provision, operation and maintenance of excavation, haulage and dewatering equipment.

Advertisement

A competitive tendering process was conducted with technical support from AMC Consultants and Majesso Consulting. Both have considerable experience in managing mining tenders in developing countries.

Execution of the mining services contract is expected early in 2020 and production is expected to start in 2022.

Advertisement

The fully permitted Colluli project is located in Eritrea. Stage 1 of the project is expected to produce 472 000 t/y of sulphate of potash and will cost about $302-million to develop.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.213 0.915s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close