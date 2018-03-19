http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.85 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 12.04 Change: -0.06
Au 1317.50 $/oz Change: -0.47
Pt 953.50 $/oz Change: -3.10
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Dalradian Resources|Engineering|Exploration|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Canada|Northern Ireland|Curraghinalt Mine|Environmental|Drilling|Patrick Anderson
Gold||Engineering|Exploration|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|||Environmental|Drilling|
gold|johannesburg|dalradian-resources|engineering|exploration|project|projects|resources|canada|northern-ireland|curraghinalt-mine|environmental|drilling|patrick-anderson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Dalradian continues to move Northern Ireland project towards production

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Dalradian continues to move Northern Ireland project towards production

19th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – With the planning application for the Curraghinalt mine submitted, dual-listed Dalradian Resources’ primary goal is to progress the Northern Ireland project to production.

This goal will be advanced this year through drilling, engineering and geological studies, as well as environmental and permitting activities, the company said on Monday in its December quarter results announcement.

Advertisement

Dalradian has scheduled the release of a mineral resource update for Curraghinalt in the second quarter, followed by an updated feasibility study during the third quarter.

"Curraghinalt, one of the world's best undeveloped gold projects, continues to move towards production. We are nearing completion of our infill drilling program and preparation of a resource update, which will then feed into an updated feasibility study,” president and CEO Patrick Anderson commented.

Advertisement

The 2018 work programme is expected to include up to 14 000 m of step-out drilling at the Curraghinalt deposit, up to 10 000 m of regional drilling and continued exploration of the company's land package through sampling across the licence areas.

Permitting activities will include preparation and submission of applications for ancillary permits and consents and expanded stakeholder relations activities to support the planning application.

Dalradian’s budget for 2018 is about $49-million for all operational activities in Northern Ireland and Canada, including general and administrative costs.

Working capital at December 31, 2017 was about $132-million, supporting its plans for the Curraghinalt project.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.446 1.288s - 619pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close