Dalradian continues to move Northern Ireland project towards production

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – With the planning application for the Curraghinalt mine submitted, dual-listed Dalradian Resources’ primary goal is to progress the Northern Ireland project to production.

This goal will be advanced this year through drilling, engineering and geological studies, as well as environmental and permitting activities, the company said on Monday in its December quarter results announcement.

Dalradian has scheduled the release of a mineral resource update for Curraghinalt in the second quarter, followed by an updated feasibility study during the third quarter.

"Curraghinalt, one of the world's best undeveloped gold projects, continues to move towards production. We are nearing completion of our infill drilling program and preparation of a resource update, which will then feed into an updated feasibility study,” president and CEO Patrick Anderson commented.

The 2018 work programme is expected to include up to 14 000 m of step-out drilling at the Curraghinalt deposit, up to 10 000 m of regional drilling and continued exploration of the company's land package through sampling across the licence areas.

Permitting activities will include preparation and submission of applications for ancillary permits and consents and expanded stakeholder relations activities to support the planning application.

Dalradian’s budget for 2018 is about $49-million for all operational activities in Northern Ireland and Canada, including general and administrative costs.

Working capital at December 31, 2017 was about $132-million, supporting its plans for the Curraghinalt project.