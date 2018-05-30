Dalgaranga pours first gold

http://www.miningweekly.com
30th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Dalgaranga gold project, in Western Australia, has poured its first gold, producing 9.55 kg of gold during its first pour.

“To say that I am pleased to have poured our first gold would be a massive understatement. The company has managed to put together a fantastic team which has grown the global resource base from under 200 000 oz on listing, to now having two gold projects which each contain more than one-million ounces, and progressed Dalgaranga through feasibility,” said MD Mike Dunbar.

He added that with the plant now operational, the aim for the next few months was to achieve consistent performance from all aspects of the process plant.

“While the recent attention has been on delivery of the Dalgaranga gold project, the company remains focused on continuing the exploration success that has so far resulted in discovery of over two-million ounces of gold since listing.

“The current 75 000 m drill programme is split between Dalgaranga, to extend the mine life to eight to ten years, and Glenburgh, where exploration outside the known one-million-ounce resource base is aiming to increase the global resource prior to feasibility, and ultimately development.”

Mining at Dalgaranga started in March this year, and the A$86-million openpit operation is expected to deliver 623 000 oz of gold over its six-year mine life.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

