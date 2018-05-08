Dalgaranga plant starts commissioning

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Ore commissioning has started at the 2.5-million-ton process plant at the Dalgaranga gold project, in Western Australia.

Project developer Gascoyne Resources said on Tuesday that first gold production from the project was expected within the next ten days, which was six weeks ahead of schedule, with the project also coming in under budget.

Mining at Dalgaranga started in March this year, and the A$86-million openpit operation is expected to deliver 623 000 oz of gold over its six-year mine life.



