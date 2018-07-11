http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.79 Change: -0.14
R/$ = 13.48 Change: -0.16
Au 1250.55 $/oz Change: -6.06
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -5.63
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Dacian unveils A$37m raising to accelerate Mt Morgan exploration

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Dacian unveils A$37m raising to accelerate Mt Morgan exploration

11th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior gold miner Dacian Gold will raise A$37-million through an institutional placement to accelerate exploration programmes at its Mt Morgans project, in Western Australia.

Some 13.7-million shares will be offered at a price of A$2.70 each, with the ability to take oversubscriptions to raise an additional A$3-million.

Advertisement

Dacian on Wednesday said that A$25-million of the funds raised would go towards an aggressive exploration programme at Mt Morgans, including on near-mine targets at Westralia, new mine targets at Cameron Well, and on new syenite-hosted targets.

A further A$12-million would go towards extinguishing a royalty obligation at the Jupiter mine, eliminating life-of-mine cost from openpit production.

Advertisement

“This equity raising provides shareholders the opportunity to capitalise on the recent significant advances made on the exploration front at Mt Morgans. We have substantially improved the exploration optionality at Mt Morgans with a new interpretation of the high-grade zones at Westralia trending into areas of banded iron formation never previously drill tested, and the new drill results at Cameron Well, which include 97 m at 3.1 g/t gold speak for themselves,” said Dacian executive chairperson and CEO Rohan Williams.

“Our intent with this equity raising is to fast-track the value realisation of this enhanced exploration optionality by bringing forward discovery of new mineral resources and potentially new mines and higher production levels.”

In addition to the share placement, Dacian will also undertake a share purchase plan, allowing eligible shareholders to subscribe for up to A$15 000 of new shares, at A$2.70 a share, to raise up to A$5-million.

The Mt Morgans operation produced 34 155 oz in the June quarter, which was well within its guidance of between 30 000 oz and 40 000 oz. The project is expected to achieve commercial production in the December quarter, and will deliver between 180 000 oz and 210 000 oz in the 2019 financial year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.346 1.015s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close