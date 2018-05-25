http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.55 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.50 Change: 0.01
Au 1301.61 $/oz Change: -2.13
Pt 901.50 $/oz Change: -9.36
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Antwerp|Gold|London|New York|Vancouver|Alrosa|Brinks|Cutting|Diamonds|Lloyds Of London|Logistics|Mining|Mint Limited|Packaging|PHYSICAL DEMAND Independent New York|PROJECT|Technology|Belgium|Russia|Singapore|Switzerland|Gemological Institute Of America|Blockchain Technology|Diamond Producer|Packaging|Products|Alexei Chekunkov|Hogi Hyun|Paul Ziminisky|Zimnisky|Blockchain Technology|Laser|Pricing Algorithm
Gold||Cutting|Diamonds|Logistics|Mining|Packaging|PROJECT|Technology|||Packaging|Products||
antwerp|gold|london|new-york|vancouver|alrosa-company|brinks-company|cutting|diamonds|lloyds-of-london-company|logistics|mining|mint-limited|packaging-company|physical-demand-independent-new-york|project|technology|belgium|russia|singapore|switzerland|gemological-institute-of-america-facility|blockchain-technology-industry-term|diamond-producer|packaging|products|alexei-chekunkov|hogi-hyun|paul-ziminisky|zimnisky|blockchain-technology|laser|pricing-algorithm
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

D1 Mint buys 1 500 investment-grade diamonds for new diamond-backed crypto coin

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

D1 Mint buys 1 500 investment-grade diamonds for new diamond-backed crypto coin

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

25th May 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – The emergence of blockchain technology is helping to turn diamonds into a new investment asset class that in turn, could drive future demand for natural diamonds, the creator of a new diamond backed crypto coin said on Friday.

Singapore-based D1 Mint Limited, the creator of the diamond-backed D1 Coin, announced on Friday that it has signed a purchase order with diamond cutting and polishing company KGK Diamonds to start its diamond reserve with 1 500 investment-grade diamonds delivered by Russian diamond producer Alrosa, valued at close to $20-million, and which are deposited at a vault in Antwerp, Belgium, the global centre for the diamond trade.

Advertisement

“Today we made a huge step forward in the development of D1, a project started a year ago to create an asset-backed token and to make diamonds an investable asset class,” D1 founder Hogi Hyun said.

The purchase order is meant to establish a reserve for digital tokens backed by gem quality diamonds certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Each D1 Coin is pegged to the value of a fraction of an authentic, natural diamond, as determined by the proprietary pricing algorithm, the D1 Matrix.

Advertisement

According to D1 Mint, diamonds are an ideal asset backing for a coin since they are rare, taking a billion years to develop, and have several millennia of history as a recognised store of wealth and value.

The diamonds in the D1 reserve will be sent to GIA in New York to be graded, laser-etched and packed in tamper-proof packaging, before being shipped to secure vaults in Singapore and Switzerland. Logistics and warehousing are provided by established specialists such as Brinks and Malca-Amit, while insurance is provided by Lloyds of London.

Further, D1 Coins provide users the ability at any point in time to select specific diamonds from the diamond reserve and convert their tokens into diamonds at a fixed price determined by D1 Matrix. D1 Coins provide a direct exposure to the price of diamonds, opening a new asset class to investors globally. In addition, as an asset-backed token, the D1 Coin provides an excellent means of exchange and store of value in the crypto markets.

Alrosa noted that the approach taken by D1 “will succeed in making natural diamonds an investment asset class attractive to various investor groups, drive higher demand for natural diamonds and support further growth of the diamond industry in Russia”, Alrosa board member and D1 advisory committee member Alexei Chekunkov noted.

“The convenience of blockchain will help turn diamonds into a respectable investment asset class that in turn will drive future demand for natural diamonds.”

PHYSICAL DEMAND
Independent New York diamond analyst Paul Ziminisky noted in comments to Mining Weekly Online that the potential for new diamond demand is there, but blockchain does not necessarily address the traditional challenge of investing in physical diamonds with its fungibility, or lack thereof.

“I think the success of products like these will rest on the reputation of the funds and the custodians, for example, confidence that the underlying asset is accurately reflected in the coin. This can be mitigated somewhat with auditing.”

According to him, gold has done quite well in securitised form, and he believes that this is in part due its fungibility, and the simplicity that comes with that. “So gold has a natural advantage relative to diamonds as a securitised physical investment vehicle in that sense.”

“In general, I see securitised forms of physical commodities more as trading vehicles than investments. I think the inherent desire to hold physical diamonds as an investment, or as a store of value significantly rests in the desire to physically possess the asset,” Zimnisky commented.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.388 1.291s - 612pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close