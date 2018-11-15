http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1213.44 $/oz Change: 12.29
Pt 837.50 $/oz Change: 3.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Cyclone DFS cuts costs

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Cyclone DFS cuts costs

15th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – A definitive feasibility study (DFS) into the Cyclone zircon project, in Western Australia, has slashed the development capital from the A$161-million estimated in 2016, to A$135.7-million.

ASX-listed Diatreme on Thursday reported that Cyclone is expected to have a life-of-mine production of 1.94-million tonnes of heavy mineral concentrate, containing 936 000 t of zircon, producing 772 000 t of zircon final product, delivering an average of 58 790 t/y over a 13-year mine life.

Advertisement

The DFS estimated an after-tax net present value of A$113-million, an internal rate of return of 27%, and a capital pay-back period of 2.7 years. The project is expected to deliver average annual revenues of some A$130-million, with operating expenditures estimated at A$75.5-million a year.

Diatreme chairperson Gregory Starr told shareholders that the DFS results confirmed Cyclone’s economics were sound and that the project was capable of attracting the necessary investment.

Advertisement

“In a market where zircon is entering a period of constrained supply, the development opportunity for Diatreme is immediately apparent. Diatreme will now seek to unlock the project’s value for shareholders through its further development,” Starr said.

Diatreme is hoping to secure a development partner by mid-2019.

The company is also in the midst of offtake discussions with a number of heavy mineral concentrate processing companies in China, and will now seek to formalize these discussions through a memorandum of understanding.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.169 0.612s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close