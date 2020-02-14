https://www.miningweekly.com
Coal|Contractor|Resources|Operations
Curragh returns to full operation

14th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland Mines Inspectorate has cleared ASX-listed Coronado Global Resources to resume tyre and wheel rim fitting at the Curragh coal mine, following a fatality in January.

An employee of contractor Thiess was fatally injured at the mine in January after becoming trapped in machinery, resulting in the operation being temporarily suspended.

Coronado on Friday said that production at Curragh had resumed in a phased approach from January 17, and following the resumption of tyre and wheel rim fitting activity, there would be no ongoing restrictions at the mine.

A return to work plan for the tyre and wheel rim fitting operations has been developed to ensure that the work is resumed in a safe and controlled manner, the miner said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

