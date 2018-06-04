Cruz to acquire base metals projects in Norway

TSX-V-listed Cruz Cobalt has signed a letter of intent with EMX Royalty and Fennoscandian Investment Group to acquire two cobalt/nickel/copper projects in Norway.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to acquire these projects. The properties are located in one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world with significant mining history and excellent exploration upside.

“They're located within 200 km of Oslo, and have excellent infrastructure and year-round access via paved roads and highways,” commented Cruz president James Nelson.

He added that the second half of this year is expected to be a very active period for the company as it will also start operations at its various cobalt prospects in North America.

It has five cobalt projects in Ontario, Canada, two in British Columbia, Canada, and one each in Idaho and Montana, in the US.

Operations are due to start soon at the War Eagle and Purcell prospects in British Columbia.