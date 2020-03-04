https://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1643.15 $/oz Change: 46.85
Pt 885.16 $/oz Change: 14.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Critical mineral stocks rising in Aus

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Critical mineral stocks rising in Aus

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

4th March 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – New data collected by Geoscience Australia has shown dramatic increases in critical minerals resources in Australia, including tantalum, lithium and rare earths.

The data was collected from the mining industry in 2018, and also shows that Australia continues to be a global leader in mineral exploration and production.

Advertisement

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said Australia’s mineral sector continues to play a significant role in the economic prosperity of all Australians.

“The boost in our critical minerals resources is the most significant change to the national minerals inventory. The data shows that our resources of tantalum rose by almost 80% and lithium by nearly 70% in the preceding 12 months.

Advertisement

“We also saw our resources of both platinum group elements and rare earth elements increase by 26% in that time.”

Pitt noted that these critical minerals were integral to the production of mobile phones, liquid crystal display screens, microchips, magnets, batteries and the new and emerging technologies that will drive our economy and innovation into the future.

The increase in resources is consistent with the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which has shown a continuing increase in expenditure on mineral exploration.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.201 0.787s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close