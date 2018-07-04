http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.98 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 13.70 Change: -0.02
Au 1259.49 $/oz Change: 14.23
Pt 841.50 $/oz Change: 21.40
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Cradle Arc disposes of Burkina Faso subsidiary owing to deteriorating security

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Cradle Arc disposes of Burkina Faso subsidiary owing to deteriorating security

4th July 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Africa-focused base and precious metals exploration and production company Cradle Arc has disposed of its operating subsidiary Société Miniére de Kerboulé (SMK), in Burkina Faso, which holds the wholly-owned exploration licences of Arae and Gassel-Manere, together comprising the Kerboulé gold project.

Arae and Gassel-Manere are both early-stage exploration licences located in northern Burkina Faso where historically, limited exploration work has been performed. Since 2015, access to complete further proposed exploration work has been hampered by the deteriorating security situation in the area, where armed extremist groups have been operating.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the share transfer agreement, notional consideration of $1 has been paid to the Aim-listed company for the entire issued share capital of SMK. The buyer has also agreed to assume all ongoing operating costs and SMK's liabilities, in consideration for Cradle Arc providing a one-off payment of 10-million francs, or about $17 700, to the acquirer.

Earlier this year, Cradle Arc entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it granted Singa Holdings Zambia Private an option to establish a joint venture (JV) and/or an option to acquire the entire issued share capital of Luiri Gold Mines, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, which holds its Matala and Dunrobin gold assets in Zambia.

Advertisement

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the exclusive JV option was due to expire on June 30, with the share option due to expire on July 1.

While the parties continue to work to conclude a transaction, Cradle Arc has granted Singa a nonexclusive option on broadly the same commercial terms as the original agreement, save for the terms relating to exclusivity.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.6 2.263s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close