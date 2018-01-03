Court orders Zambia Vedanta unit to pay state firm $139m

LUSAKA – A London court has ordered Zambia Vedanta unit KCM to pay a state mining company $139-million in a claim related to the copper price, raising by $36-million the amount it was originally ordered to pay, the state company said on Tuesday.
The claim relates to outstanding payments under a 2013 copper price participation settlement agreement between Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investments Holdings.
Vedanta officials were not immediately available for comment.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
