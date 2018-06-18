Correction: Independence Group nine-month output

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diversified metals miner Independence Group has delivered 14 914 t of nickel in concentrate, 6 315 t of copper in concentrate and 490 t of cobalt in concentrate in the nine months to March.

Mining Weekly incorrectly stated on June 14 that the nine-month production was the full-year guidance.

Advertisement



Independence owns the Nova operation, north-east of Norseman, in Western Australia.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here