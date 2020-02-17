https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Coronavirus stalled First Quantum’s Zambian stake sale talks

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Coronavirus stalled First Quantum’s Zambian stake sale talks

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

First Quantum president Clive Newall

17th February 2020

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TORONTO – The coronavirus has temporarily derailed talks to sell a minority stake in First Quantum Minerals’s Zambian operations, company executives said.

The virus outbreak is preventing face-to-face meetings with potential Chinese buyers, postponing a sale that’s key to the Vancouver-based First Quantum’s $2-billion debt-reduction plan, the copper miner said during its fourth-quarter earnings call.

Advertisement

Concerns that the virus outbreak will slow demand in China, the largest consumer of most commodities, have rattled markets around the world. That sent copper prices tumbling, highlighting the need for miners to hedge against volatility.

The epidemic hasn’t yet materially affected First Quantum’s physical sales, president Clive Newall said on the call, and the broader market impact is being mitigated by the miner’s hedging program.

Advertisement

“Our hedging program, now extended through 2020, provides some protection from copper price volatility,” Newall said. At the same time, a stronger balance sheet has “made us more resilient to black swan events such as this.”

About 37% of First Quantum’s revenue came from China in 2018.

In an interview in December, Newall said the company’s focus for the next two to three years will be cutting debt by at least $2-billion.

The timing of that reduction is highly dependent on copper prices, executives said during today’s call, but debt likely peaked in the fourth quarter and will continue to decline. First Quantum has sufficient liquidity through the next 12 months to carry out its operating and capital expenditure plans while remaining in full compliance with financial governance, executives said on Friday’s call.

The sale of a minority stake in First Quantum’s Zambian operations would help achieve the debt reduction target faster, but talks are unlikely to resume until the second half of the year, they said.

Jiangxi Copper has been seen as a potential buyer. In December, Newall said First Quantum required the Chinese company sign a non-disclosure agreement restricting it from buying more than 20% of First Quantum’s shares. The company has taken various steps to defend itself against hostile takeovers, most recently adopting a shareholder rights plan.

 

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.214 0.939s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close