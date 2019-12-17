https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.00 Change: 0.16
R/$ = 14.36 Change: 0.17
Au 1477.05 $/oz Change: 2.03
Pt 931.39 $/oz Change: -1.24
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Core increases landholding in the NT

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Core increases landholding in the NT

17th December 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Core Lithium has acquired the Walanbana lithium project, in the Northern Territory, from fellow-listed Todd River Resources.

In exchange for the exploration license, which is adjancent to Core’s Anningie and Barrow Creek lithium project, Core will issue more than 1.3-million of its own shares, at a price of 3.8c each.

Advertisement


The shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow until the end of June next year, and will be issued under Core’s existing placement capacity.

In addition to Core’s near development-ready Finnis lithium project, the company now holds over 3 250 km2 of granted tenure in the Northern Territory.

Advertisement

“Core is positioning the company and the Northern Territory to be an important long-term lithium supplier in northern Australia,” said Core MD Stephen Biggins.

“Core’s recent discussions with a number of large lithium consumers at various levels within the electric vehicle (EV) and lithium battery supply chain suggest that the world needs to heavily invest in new lithium supply if car manufacturers are going to achieve the EV production and emission goals demanded by consumers and governments in the near future,” Biggins said.

“Not only is there strong recognition of Core’s capability to deliver high-quality lithium, at a competitive cost to the car manufacturing industry, it can be achieved from a capital efficient, sustainable and transparent source near Darwin.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.247 0.997s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close