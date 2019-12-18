Cora to release scoping study results for Mali project in January 2020

https://www.miningweekly.com
18th December 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

Africa-focused gold explorer Cora Gold expects to finalise and announce the results of the scoping study at its Sanankoro gold project, in Southern Mali, in early January 2020.

The company confirmed on Wednesday that the various work streams have completed and are currently under final review by multidisciplinary engineering, environmental and mining consultancy Wardell Armstrong International.

The scoping study was done in an effort to understand the project’s potential to be a standalone oxide mining operation.

Cora CEO Jonathan Forster said on Wednesday that the company remains confident that the initial scoping study will demonstrate the project’s potential to be a standalone oxide mining operation.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

