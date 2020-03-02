https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.42 Change: -0.15
R/$ = 15.68 Change: -0.02
Au 1594.69 $/oz Change: -41.99
Pt 855.30 $/oz Change: -26.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Cora tests if ore can be trucked to Hummingbird’s nearby mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Cora tests if ore can be trucked to Hummingbird’s nearby mine

2nd March 2020

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Cora Gold has started a testwork programme to explore the amenability of oxide ore being trucked from its Sanankoro project, in Mali, to fellow-listed Hummingbird Resources’ nearby Yanfolila mine.

The mines are about 100 km apart.

Advertisement

“The recently completed scoping study at Sanankoro showed the potential for a standalone mine with an 84% internal rate of return and less than 18-month payback period at a $1 400/oz gold price. 

“While this is clearly a highly compelling standalone project, Cora’s board is simultaneously assessing additional opportunities through which to potentially fast-track development, including identifying synergies with operating mines in the vicinity.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to be working with our largest shareholder, Hummingbird, to investigate the opportunity to potentially deliver a high-grade concentrate which could, in principle, create a fast-track route to low capital expenditure (capex) and positive cash flow for the company,” noted Cora CEO Bert Monro.

Cora has arranged for a 350 kg oxide bulk sample from the Sanankoro permit to be shipped to North America for gravity and sizing based metallurgical testwork at a facility independent of both Hummingbird and Cora. 

The programme will investigate the amenability of the ore to be pre-concentrated at Sanankoro using a process that requires low capex, in order to create a high-grade concentrate that could be economic to truck over extended distances.

If results are encouraging, then further testing may be required to confirm whether there are potential synergies with existing operations in the region.

Historical testwork completed by Cora has given Hummingbird’s technical team a good initial indication that ore concentration may be a possibility. This testwork is an initial step before further studies may need to be completed.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.204 0.89s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close