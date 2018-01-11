Cora Gold to continue drilling at Mali projects

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – West Africa-focused gold exploration company Cora Gold has completed Stage 1 of its reconnaissance drilling programme at the company’s flagship Sanankoro gold discovery, in southern Mali.

CEO Dr Jonathan Forster noted that the programme was encouraging, with initial assay results targeted for month-end.

Twenty-nine drill holes were completed for nearly 2 800 m of mixed aircore (AC) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling ranging between 68 m and 140 m in length, with visible gold observed in many holes, indicating widespread mineralisation along the structures.

Stage 2 drilling has now started with 4 000 m of combined RC/AC and 500 m of diamond core drilling focusing on the project’s Sanankoro zones A, B and C.

New, highly prospective, drill-ready targets have also been identified at the Tekeledougou project, with drilling targeted by the end of the first quarter.

“We have identified two extremely promising targets at our Tekeledougou project within [Hummingbird Resources’] Yanfolila project area. They represent exciting prospects over large, already identified strike lengths,” said Forster.