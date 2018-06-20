http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1274.10 $/oz Change: -8.07
Pt 870.50 $/oz Change: -9.54
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Copperbelt Energy of Zambia eyes $250m power investment

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Copperbelt Energy of Zambia eyes $250m power investment

20th June 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PORT LOUIS – Copperbelt Energy Corp, the Zambian electricity supplier with customers including Glencore’s copper mines, may invest as much as $250-million in solar projects and transmission lines in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), CEO Owen Silavwe has said.

The amount includes two solar plants to generate 30 MW and 50 MW respectively, and the company is still determining their feasibility, he said on Tuesday in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Le Morne, near the Mauritian capital of Port Louis. He estimates the total cost at between $80-million and $100-million.

Advertisement

“We’re beginning to look at infrastructure in the DRC,” Silavwe said, adding that Copperbelt Energy may support the Congolese State-owned power utility to develop new transmission lines to improve supplies to copper and cobalt mines there. “We are hopeful that in the next two years we will get to a stage where we implement some of these projects.”

CEC, as the company is also known, buys power from Zambia’s State-owned electricity producer and supplies it to mines in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer. The UK’s CDC Group in January offered $380-million to buy Copperbelt Energy but the conditions to the buyout are yet to be fulfilled.

Advertisement

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.372 1.004s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close