http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.90 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.16 Change: 0.01
Au 1313.70 $/oz Change: 3.28
Pt 976.00 $/oz Change: 2.38
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Gold|Vancouver|Altona Mining|Building|Business|Copper|Copper Mountain|Financial|Mining|Testing|Australia|Copper Producer|Red Metal|Drilling|British Columbia
Gold||Building|Business|Copper|Financial|Mining|Testing|||Drilling|
gold|vancouver|altona-mining|building|business|copper|copper-mountain-company|financial|mining|testing|australia-country|copper-producer|red-metal|drilling|british-columbia
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Copper Mountain hits lower-end of guidance

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Copper Mountain hits lower-end of guidance

8th February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – British Columbia copper producer Copper Mountain has hit the upper-end of its 2017 guidance and expects a 27% year-on-year price improvement to bode well for the full year's financial results, which it plans to release on February 20.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Copper Mountain mine's mill throughput averaged 40 130 t/d, producing 22.3-million pounds of copper equivalent, including 19.5-million pounds of copper plus gold and silver credits, for a 2017 total of 88.3-million pounds of copper equivalent.

Advertisement

This included 75.8-million pounds of copper plus gold and silver credits, hitting its 2017 guidance range of 75-million to 80-million pounds of red metal.

The copper price averaged $2.79/lb in 2017, well above the previous year's average of $2.20/lb. The equity rout of the past several days has lopped about 4.5% off the copper price this week to about $3.07/lb currently, from $3.24/lb earlier this week. Copper Mountain noted that the improved pricing nevertheless bodes well for its financial results.

Advertisement

The TSX-listed company advised that it continues to make progress on implementing its business strategy building on the efficient and strong operational base from which to grow. It is focused on organic growth, testing areas underneath its existing openpit and are drilling the nearby New Ingerbelle deposit, with the aim to include results in its next updated compliant resource/reserve statement, slated for the second quarter.

Last year, Copper Mountain announced plans to acquire Australia-based Altona Mining, with a view to setting up a second production base.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.816 1.635s - 621pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close