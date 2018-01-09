Copper hits two-week low, zinc at highest in more than a decade

LONDON – Copper hit a two-week low on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and as the market consolidated following sharp gains in December, while zinc again reached its highest in more than a decade on supply concerns.

The dollar rose against the euro, making dollar-priced metals costlier for non-US investors, while world stocks were near all-time highs as the best start to a year in eight years showed little sign of abating.

“We had a very strong period at the back end of last year (and) in 2018 we still have supply side growth (in copper) with new mining projects coming online,” said Bernstein analyst Paul Gait, adding however, that he still expected copper to be “pushing higher over the course of 2018”.

Copper speculators raised their net “long” or buy positions by 13 604 contracts to 113 124 contracts in the week to January 2.

In zinc, the cash contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at a $26 premium to the three month benchmark CMZN0-3, up from a $10 discount on December 12, the latest indicator of supply tightness in the metal used to galvanise steel.

* COPPER: LME copper ended up 0.1% at $7 125 a tonne, having hit its lowest in two weeks at $7 105. Prices on December 28 topped out at $7 312.50 a tonne, the highest since January, 2014.

* ALUMINIUM: Aluminium closed down 1.3% at $2 175, having hit its lowest in nearly two weeks at $2 171 with Shanghai Futures Exchange stockpiles AL-STX-SGH at record highs, up some 660% since the start of last year.

“Aluminium has lost around 3 percent (this year) as the market does not show any signs of tightening despite two months of heating season capacity cuts in northern China. Inventories continued to build in recent weeks,” said Julius Baer in a note.

“We believe aluminium should remain well supplied (and) stick to our cautious view on aluminium and industrial metals. Without sounding too pessimistic about global growth, the likelihood of a slowdown is bigger than that of an acceleration.”