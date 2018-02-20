http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.51 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 11.76 Change: -0.09
Au 1338.94 $/oz Change: -8.14
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -8.11
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Consulting|Design|Diamonds|Engineering|Financial|Paradigm Project Management|PROJECT|Project Management|Projects|SRK Consulting|Underground|Sierra Leone|Mine Development|Sierra Leone|Drilling|Karl Smithson
|Consulting|Design|Diamonds|Engineering|Financial|PROJECT|Project Management|Projects|Underground||Mine Development||Drilling|
johannesburg|consulting-company|design|diamonds|engineering|financial|paradigm-project-management|project|project-management|projects|srk-consulting|underground|sierra-leone|mine-development|sierra-leone-natural-feature|drilling|karl-smithson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Contractors start FEED study at Stellar’s Sierra Leone project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Contractors start FEED study at Stellar’s Sierra Leone project

20th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the underground mine development at Aim-listed Stellar Diamonds’ Tongo-Tonguma project, in Sierra Leone, is now under way.

Stellar on Tuesday said a team of five consultants from contractors Paradigm Project Management (PPM) and SRK Consulting have arrived on site to start the various work streams related to the FEED study.

Advertisement

“We are pleased that the first key milestone in the mine development at Tongo-Tonguma has commenced. PPM is highly experienced in the delivery of diamond mine projects and, together with SRK, will refine all elements of the mine plan as determined in the published preliminary economic assessment to higher levels of confidence in order to reduce the project delivery risk.

“With over 66 000 m of drilling completed at the project to date, we will drill a further 9 000 m of mine plan related drilling to a depth of 75 m concurrent with the FEED study,” said Stellar CE Karl Smithson.

Advertisement

The main objectives of the FEED study are to better define the technical requirements of the project in order to ensure that the correct underground mine design is implemented and that the treatment plant design and layout is properly designed and the unit processes are clearly identified.

The study will also define the final capital expenditure estimate and the operating cost budgets, as well as contribute to the development of a project execution plan and a refined financial model for the project.

In addition, the project execution plan will also be developed. A refined financial model will also be developed for the mine.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.273 0.961s - 613pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close