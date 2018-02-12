Conroy mobilises rigs to Clontibret deposit

http://www.miningweekly.com
12th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Irish explorer Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has started its drilling programme at the Clontibret gold deposit, with two drill rigs having been mobilised to the site.

The Clontibret deposit is in the south west of the Clay Lake-Clontibret gold target, where a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 517 000 oz of gold has been defined on 20% of the gold target.

The programme, which is targeting 1 000 m of drilling over ten holes, has been designed to upgrade the overall mineral resource at Clontibret, convert inferred into indicated resources in order to apply mining parameters and to test the extent of high-grade gold lodes indicated by channel samples in the historic Tullybuck antimony mine.

The drilling is also planned to gain geotechnical information in relation to Conroy’s proposed gold mine at Clontibret.

“The programme is designed to move the company forwards towards commercialisation of the major gold property, which it has discovered in Ireland,” commented chairperson Richard Conroy.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

