Conroy expands Clontibret drilling programme

14th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Aim-listed Conroy Gold and Natural Resources will expand the drilling programme at the Clontibret deposit, in Ireland, by 70% to more than 1 700 m.

This follows the discovery of additional extensive gold zones, with wide mineralised intersections and grades of up to 24 g/t gold.

"The scale of the opportunity at Clontibret and indeed the 60 km mineralised gold trend across the Longford Down Massif is quite substantial, therefore, we will be focusing initially on building our mineral resource at Clontibret, which currently stands at just over 500 000 oz," Conroy chairperson Professor Richard Conroy commented on Thursday.

He added that the board believed that the company had reached the "drill ready" phase across its properties, standing it in good stead to build a multimillion-ounce resource.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

