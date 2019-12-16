Cononish first production delayed to May

https://www.miningweekly.com
16th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

First production from the Cononish gold and silver mine, in Scotland, has been delayed by 12 weeks to May 2020, London-listed Scotgold Resources reported on Monday.

Schedule delays relate to the management of excavated materials necessary to construct the process plant building and to establish the site wide drainage required for the establishment of the "dry stack" tailings storage facility. 

Scotgold explained that area of these sites was overlain by peat to varying depths, which it was trying to preserve by minimising storage. This includes avoiding the handling of the peat during and after periods of particularly wet weather, as this can cause undue degradation. In certain key areas, greater depths of peat have been encountered than planned for, with a result that the minimised planned temporary storage areas available were insufficient and alternative locations had been sought in consultation with the planning authority. 

“The identification, assessment and design of these alternative areas has proved to be time consuming and created delays to the critical path process plant platform construction.”

Scotgold has also identified a small number of design detail changes, which had a minor impact on the planned schedule.

"We are obviously disappointed that our eagerly awaited first gold production has been delayed, however proper management of our local environment is our first priority and our team has found solutions to the challenges encountered. This has only been possible with the constructive approach taken by our contractors and the regulatory authorities,” said CEO Richard Gray.

The company stated the current arrangements and funding facilities in place were adequate to complete the project development phase through to gold production and revenue generation.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

