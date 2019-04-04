http://www.miningweekly.com
Congo's public revenues from mining sector nearly double in 2018

4th April 2019

By: Reuters

DAKAR – Democratic Republic of Congo's mining sector paid $1.57-billion in revenues to the government last year, up 91% on 2017, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Public revenues from the oil and gas sector fell by 19% in 2018 to $165.6-million, according to the data.

Mining production in Congo, Africa's top copper producer and the world's leading miner of cobalt, a key component in electric car batteries, rose sharply last year.

Edited by: Reuters

